Chesapeake moving to phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department will start phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

The health department says it will still prioritize people in phases 1a and 1b, but they’re excited to be able to expand availability to even more people.

Phase 1c includes more essential workers such as those in food service, utilities, legal services, media and more.

“We’re very excited to open up vaccine allotment to even more people in Chesapeake,” said Dr. Nancy Welch, Director of the Chesapeake Health Department. “I’m proud of how we’ve rolled out vaccines thus far and I’m looking forward to continue getting shots into arms.”

Supply is still limited however, but if you’re in 1c and pre-registered, you’ll be contacted by the health department.

Shots should opening to the general public soon after. President Biden says 90% of adult Americans will be eligible for a shot come April 19.

For more stories and resources on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.