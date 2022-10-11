CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man died Monday night in a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Chesapeake near the High Rise Bridge.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound I-64 just before the bridge, Virginia State Police say.

Police say the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Sergio A. Barrios, lost control of his motorcycle and slid it off the road before striking a Jersey wall. Barrios was knocked off the bike in the process and was struck shortly after by a Nissan Rouge that was also heading west.

Barrios died at the scene.

Police say it’s unknown if alcohol or speed played a factor, and no charges have been issued at this time.