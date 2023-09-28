NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 29 years in prison on Wednesday for a series of armed robberies at local 7-Elevens back in 2019, the Department of Justice announced.

The sentencing came nine months after Deric Simons and co-conspirator Ronald Brookins pleaded guilty to their involvement in the robbery spree.

Prosecutors say Simons, Brookins and another man robbed 7-Elevens in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News over a five-hour period starting just before midnight on July 24, 2019. They were armed with a gun, a knife and a BB gun that looked like a real gun.

During the fifth and final robbery, prosecutors say Simons stayed in the getaway vehicle as Brookins and the other man robbed the store. And while Brookins emptied the register, an armed customer fired his gun, hurting Brookins and killing the other man.

Brookins was sentenced for his role in the armed robberies back in June.