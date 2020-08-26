Chesapeake man killed, passenger seriously hurt, in Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man died after a crash in the western part of the state Monday evening.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Route 635 (Big Stoney Creek Road) in Giles County, which is located on the West Virginia state line.

The investigation found that a 2003 Ford Econoline van ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment before overturning.

The driver, 68-year-old Russell M. Schucker, was transported to Carilion Giles Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries, state police said.

His passenger, 67-year-old Suzanne M. Schucker, was also taken to the hospital, with serious injuries.

State police said neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

