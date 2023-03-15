CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A judge sentenced a Chesapeake man to probation in connection to his role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Willard Thomas Bostic Jr., along with his daughter Meghan Rutledge, was accused in October 2021 of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and knowingly, with the intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of government functions, as well as engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted buildings.

Both Bostic Jr. and Rutledge pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2022. The judge sentenced Bostic Jr. to three years of probation for his involvement.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the sentencing for Rutledge.