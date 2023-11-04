CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man faces 10 child porn charges, along with a charge of sexual abuse of an animal, according to online records.

Jeffrey Anton Burgess Jr.

Jeffrey Anton Burgess Jr., 32, of Chesapeake, faces nine charges of reproduce, transmit, sell, etc., child porn, a first offense possession of child porn charge, and a sexual abuse of animal charge. The charges date back to Nov. 10, 2022

Burgess is currently being held without bond in the Chesapeake City Jail, where he was booked Nov. 1.

His next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 10, 2024 in Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.