SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY)– A crash involving a moped and car on Rt. 460 left a Chesapeake man dead Friday evening.

A Virginia State Police spokeswoman says the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near the Sussex County and Prince George County line.

Investigators say 25-year-old Onyx Preston Boyd was operating a 2022 Baodia moped going eastbound on Rt. 460 when he was hit from behind by a Mazda sedan driven by a 22-year-old man. The moped went into the ditch and Boyd was ejected. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to police, speed nor alcohol were contributing factors to the crash. No charges have been placed in relation to the crash.