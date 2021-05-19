Chesapeake man dies in high-speed crash at Bowers Hill Interchange after police pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man died after crashing into a treeline while trying to elude police overnight on I-64 at the Bowers Hill Interchange, police say.

Virginia State Police say the man and a motorcyclist reached speeds above 125 mph during the pursuit, which started just before midnight Tuesday night.

A trooper was running radar at mile marker 289 on I-64 when he saw a 2010 Hyundai Genesis and a motorcycle heading east going above 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Two troopers then began a pursuit, but the car and motorcycle failed to stop, going above 125 mph through a construction zone area, police say.

When they reached Bowers Hill, the driver of the sedan lost control in the curve in the road and ran off the road, hitting the treeline. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Javaud Aubrey Ahangari, died on impact. He was from the 1400 block of Jolliff Road in Chesapeake.

The motorcyclist continued north on I-664, and police ended the pursuit to call for aid for Ahangari. There’s no suspect information for the motorcyclist at this time.

Police say it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.