CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man faces 10 felony counts related to possession of child pornography after authorities searched his home on Friday.

The Chesapeake Police Department says Jeffrey Scott Shirley was arrested after they executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Levee Lane, off Shell Road in the Deep Creek area. He’s being held without bond.

No other details in the case have been shared, but police said they were assisted by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the date of the alleged offenses was Jan. 16, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 757-382-6251 or can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.