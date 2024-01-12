VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was charged after he was arrested by law enforcement following a foot pursuit, officials said.

Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 11, Emergency Communications & Citizen Services for the city of Virginia Beach received a report for a stolen vehicle from Great Neck Shopping center.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the suspect has been identified as Gary Cuffee. He was heading southbound on Shore Drive when he was located by law enforcement in the 8300 of Atlantic Ave.

After a traffic stop, Cuffee fled on foot and was apprehended after a pursuit on foot.

Cuffee faces multiple felonies and misdemeanor charges. He has been charged with grand larceny, possession of narcotics, driving under the influence of narcotics, obstruction by fleeing from law enforcement, refusal to submit to a breath/ blood test and a traffic infraction.