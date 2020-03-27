Chesapeake man accused of shooting 5-year-old sought by police, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

19-year-old Marquelle B. Simon, of Chesapeake, is accused of shooting a 5-year-old boy in Portsmouth on March 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are searching for a man who allegedly shot a 5-year-old boy last week. Detectives say the accused shooter should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for 19-year-old Marquelle B. Simon, of Chesapeake. They believe Simon shot a 5-year-old boy in his torso on March 20 in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, according to a news release.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have active warrants on file for Simon: aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about Simon’s location should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.