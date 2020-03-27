Chesapeake man accused of shooting 5-year-old sought by police, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

19-year-old Marquelle B. Simon, of Chesapeake, is accused of shooting a 5-year-old boy in Portsmouth on March 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are searching for a man who allegedly shot a 5-year-old boy last week. Detectives say the accused shooter should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for 19-year-old Marquelle B. Simon, of Chesapeake. They believe Simon shot a 5-year-old boy in his torso on March 20 in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, according to a news release.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have active warrants on file for Simon: aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about Simon’s location should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories