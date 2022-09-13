CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man accused of sex crimes against children was arrested Monday after authorities executed a search warrant at his home.

Chesapeake police say their Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted the search in partnership with NCIS and the FBI at William Deacon IV’s home in the 1000 block of Kendale Circle, just south of Fentress.

Deacon, 35, was charged with eight felonies, including attempted indecent liberties with a victim younger than 15 and propose sex act by communications with a victim younger than 15.

He’s being held without bond.

WAVY’s working to learn more about the case, including a possible Navy connection.