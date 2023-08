CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man faces 19 charges related to alleged child sexual abuse.

Police say 62-year-old Robert Brewer is accused of raping and impregnating two minors. All 19 of his charges are felonies, including take indecent liberties with a child and custodian sexual abuse.

Court paperwork shows police arrested Brewer last Friday. He was denied bailed by a magistrate, who cited the nature and number of the charges.

He has a preliminary hearing set for December 5.