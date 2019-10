CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Homearama at Culpepper Landing is closing early due to heavy rain in the forecast.

According to a news release from organizers, the ticket booth will close at 3 p.m. with the event site closing at 4 p.m.

The decision was made for safety reasons and because of concern that cars could get stuck in the field used for parking lots, according to the release.