Chesapeake hair salon lending helping hand ahead of holiday season

CHESAPEAKE, V.a (WAVY) — Cookie Cutters Hair Salon in Chesapeake is looking to make a big difference.

“We know how many kids don’t even have a toy on Christmas or won’t have food on Thanksgiving so we’re really excited to help,” said Maria Jackson, the owner of the salon.

They’re looking for canned food and brand new toys. Jackson said they’ve partnered with social services for the distribution process.

“The first drop off is November 20th and we’re collecting all the way until December 13th,” she said.

If you bring in three canned goods or a new toy, Jackson said you’ll get two dollars off a haircut.

“We feel like it’s a win win,” she said. “You get to help families. We’re just trying to give back to the local community.”

The salon is located on 940 Cedar Rd. in Chesapeake.