Chesapeake firefighters respond to mulch fire at Tidewater Green

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Firefighters are working to put out a mulch fire near Bainbridge Boulevard.

According to a tweet from Chesapeake Fire, they were dispatched around 3:44 a.m. for the fire at the Tidewater Green in the 5400 block of Bainbridge Blvd.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found a large mulch pile on fire. The fire was brought under control around 5:24 a.m.

There is a huge amount of smoke in the area due to the fire, and currently crews have the 5400 block of Bainbridge Blvd. closed to traffic.

Officials say there is no danger to the public but urge residents in the area to stay indoors who may have breathing problems or want to avoid the smoke.

