CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Firefighters are working to put out a mulch fire near Bainbridge Boulevard.

According to a tweet from Chesapeake Fire, they were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. for the fire at the Tidewater Garden in the 5400 block of Bainbridge Blvd.

There is a huge amount of smoke in the area due to the fire, and currently crews have the 5400 block of Bainbridge Blvd. closed to traffic.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.