CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Firefighters are on the scene of a mulch fire in the Bowers Hill section of the city.

According to a Fire Department spokesman, fire crews responded to VICO Construction in the 1000 block of Enterprise Circle around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters are working with VICO Construction to extinguish the fire.

The fire is not a risk to any nearby homes or buildings, according to the Fire Department.

