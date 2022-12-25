CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been displaced as the result of a fire to a home in the 1600 block of Faulk Street in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake, the Chesapeake Fire Department said Sunday. No one was injured.

Firefighters received the call at 10:28 a.m. One resident was home at the time and reported the fire, according to the fire department.

Companies from Fire Station 2 arrived within minutes and reported fire visible from one window in the rear of the structure. The occupant was able to evacuate safely before units arrived.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 10:42 a.m. The Fire Department reported “significant” fire and smoke damage near the kitchen area of the home, and said the resident will not be able to reoccupy the home.

The occupant is making their own lodging arrangement, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.