CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a vacant home Sunday evening in the 1600 block of Cullen Avenue. No one was injured.
The call came in around 8:20 p.m. for a home on fire in the South Norfolk section of the city after receiving multiple calls about it, Chesapeake Fire said.
Chesapeake Engine 1 got to the home within six minutes and found smoke and flames visible at the right rear corner of the home.
Chesapeake firefighters and auto-aid crews from the City of Norfolk deployed multiple hoselines and quickly put out the fire, which was marked under control at 8:42 p.m.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
