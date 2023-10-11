CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Simone “Sam” Gulisano was announced as Chesapeake’s new fire chief, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Gulisano will take over the title from Chief Edmund E. Elliott, who will be retiring on Jan. 1 after almost 50 years with the department. The announcement of the change was made by Chesapeake City Manager Chris Price on Oct. 10.

Simone “Sam” Gulisano. Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department Edmund E. Elliott. Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department

“Chief Elliott’s service has meant so much to our City,” Price said, in a release. “The work that he and his team have done together to improve the lives of our residents and enhance the safety of our community is extraordinary and he’s leaving a lasting legacy that will benefit our City and our organization for years to come.”

Elliot began his career in as a firefighter in Deep Creek station in 1974. He advanced through the ranks, and was appointed Fire Chief and Coordinator of Emergency Management in January 2010, the release states. He helped create Chesapeake’s Hazardous Materials unit, as well as a number of specialty units following the events of 9/11.

Gulisano has been with the Chesapeake Fire Department since 1995, beginning as a firefighter and serving as Deputy Fire Chief since May of 2019.

“Chief Gulisano has been an integral part of building and maintaining that culture, and we are fortunate to have a professional of his caliber ready and able to lead the Chesapeake Fire Department into the next chapter of its amazing history,” Price said, in a release.