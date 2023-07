CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a medical alarm at the 600 block of Bettes Way.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke in the apartment. Medics helped the residents evacuate the building, and crews were able to put out the fire.

According to officials, there was no major damage done to the apartment. No one was hurt and no Red Cross assistance was needed.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.