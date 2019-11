Photo courtesy of the Chesapeake Fire Department.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters in Chesapeake responded to the 900 block of George Washington Highway for a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon.

Engine Company 9 working a vehicle fire today in the 900 block of George Washington Hwy. Posted by Chesapeake Fire Department on Sunday, November 3, 2019 The Fire Department posted to Facebook that they were working the fire.

Fire officials say the vehicle had mechanical problems and the driver pulled to a nearby gas station when the fire started.

There were no injuries reported.

