The SUV that plowed into the Indian River Community Center on May 4, 2023 (Courtesy of City of Chesapeake)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An employee at the Indian River Community Center in Chesapeake was seriously hurt after a senior driver accidentally accelerated their SUV through the front entrance on Thursday.

The SUV stopped after crashing through a cinderblock wall to the gym inside.

Chesapeake Fire Captain Steven Bradley says the female employee who was struck was at the front entrance at the time of the accident. She was taken to a local emergency room in “serious but stable” condition, Bradley said. The driver of the vehicle was evaluated at the scene but didn’t require additional treatment.

Witnesses at the center at 2250 Old Greenbrier Road said they saw the vehicle stall in the parking lot, before accelerating into the building. It came to a stop about 22 feet inside, after crashing into the cinderblock gym wall.

The incident has been ruled accidental, but Chesapeake police are still investigating.

“The city’s primary concern will be to support the health and recovery of its employee who was injured in today’s accident,” Bradley said.

The center will be closed indefinitely as repairs are made. Chesapeake Parks, Recreation, and Tourism is discussing the relocation of activities.