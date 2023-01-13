CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake deputy who was shot Wednesday in Hampton “is awake, talking, and doing very well” after originally being listed in critical condition.

The City of Chesapeake made the announcement about Investigator Scott Chambers on Friday afternoon, saying he was upgraded to “stable” condition Friday morning.

“His family has been overwhelmed by the support and well wishes they’ve received from the community,” the city said in a statement.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office said Chambers was shot twice while he and other U.S. Marshals Task Force officers tried to serve a warrant for homicide suspect Lamont Lee Lewis, who was shot and killed in the incident.

Chambers is a former U.S. Army Ranger and has served in law enforcement for more than two decades. Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan said Chambers is “an amazing individual” and asked the community to keep him in their prayers.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Chambers here.