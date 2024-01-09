CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy faces a strangulation charge after officers responded to a domestic dispute over the weekend.

WAVY reached out Chesapeake police about the case, and they confirmed officers were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of Ballahack Road in the southern end of the city around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officers met with the victim and witnesses at the scene, and arrested 35-year-old Mervin Culpepper as a result of the investigation. He was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

No other details in the case have been shared by police, but WAVY’s working to learn more. Check back for updates.