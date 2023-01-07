CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured – including a police officer – in a crash involving a police vehicle, Chesapeake Police said Saturday morning.

One man was ejected from a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, Chesapeake Police said. Another woman in the same vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the officer involved was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Chesapeake Police said.

Around 10:30 a.m., a Chesapeake Police officer was responding to a high-priority call using police lights and sirens, Chesapeake Police said, and, as the officer approached the intersection of Great Bridge Road and the Dominion Bridge ramp, the police vehicle and a van with two people inside collided.

The man inside the van was ejected upon impact, Chesapeake Police said.

The crash investigation team is on the scene investigating the circumstances of the crash, and both directions of Great Bridge Boulevard at Dominion Boulevard are currently closed during the investigation.

Chesapeake Police said it would release further information as it becomes available.

