PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake couple is stuck in Israel amid the country’s war with Hamas and need help getting home.

They came to the country with about a dozen people from My Relate Church in Suffolk for a mission trip with the Domari Society of Gypsies in Jerusalem, and say the war started as soon as they touched down.

“We landed around 10:30 on Saturday. As soon as we landed, checked our phones and that’s about the same time they declared war,” said Rita Larson on Tuesday alongside her husband Brian.

Now flights in and out of the country have been canceled.

“So Sunday, we started trying to rebook flights, looking at our options to maybe get out of here and there. At that point, no flights available. We’ve been rebooked several times. And every time the flights keep getting canceled and there’s just been multiple multiple attempts by our team and we have a party of 12 here to try and get out of Israel and we can’t so some of the chaos all the stores are basically shut down.”

They’ve hear sirens and rockets, and have had to shelter in place, but say they’re keeping their faith strong.

“We hear shots, noises, missiles, and I bet I didn’t sleep an hour,” Rita said. “I think last night was the kicker when I spoke to my mom, she just broke down in tears and was like ‘you need to get out of there. You need to come home.’ and I had to tell her ‘mom I can’t come home.'”

WAVY will continue to follow updates on the Larsons and their church group.