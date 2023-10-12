NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Councilwoman Amanda Newins was found not guilty of a felony charge of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult after a multi-day trial in Norfolk.

Newins was accused of taking advantage of her great uncle Bobby Davis, who died in March 2021 after struggling with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s. He and his wife Shirley signed a deed that turned over his Kempsville home to Newins.

Shirley Davis, 83, testified at the trial that she signed a power of attorney, a will and a deed of gift that transferred ownership of a home on Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach because she trusted Newins.

At the trial, Newins and her husband both testified about how the Davis’ were like parents to Newins and that she “loved them more than anyone on this earth.” They said they helped out the couple for years, cooking food for them and taking them to doctor appointments.

Newins said she had already been a practicing attorney for four years when she suggested in 2020 that Bobby and Shirley Davis have her inherit their home if both died.

Newins however still faces a civil trial after Shirley Davis filed an $890,000 lawsuit in the case. That’s expected to start in December.

This article is breaking and will be updated.