Chesapeake children admire local firefighters

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Local firefighters had quite the audience while securing some down power lines.

Captain Steve Bradley tells 10 On Your Side that Karen Letourneau, a Chesapeake mother, took the photos.

An administrator on the Chesapeake Fire-Rescue Facebook page reflected on their own childhood days admiring first responders.

“I remember as a child watching Portsmouth Engine 11 respond to calls in Cradock and hoping one day it would be me.”

The team of firefighters on Engine 3 took time to give the wide-eyed kids a tour of the engine.

It’s safe to say, it’s a tour they won’t forget.

