Chesapeake child, a cancer survivor with autism and brain injury, accepted to world-class treatment program

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – To say Madalynn Mosier’s medical status is complicated would definitely be an understatement.

Autism, cancer, and traumatic brain injury. Any single one of these would be a major challenge for a child and a family. Madalynn Mosier, 13, either currently has or has had all three.

Now that she’s able to walk, she can get treatment at the world-renowned Kennedy Krieger Institute at Johns Hopkins. It’s a breakthrough beyond description for her mother.

“I cried. There’s no words,” said Michelle Mosier in a Friday interview with WAVY. “I realized that I’ve been fighting for Madalynn like crazy to get her in (to the program). I know this is gonna be the final step to make a full recovery.”

Madalynn’s medical history is already overwhelming.

“She went through a lot of pain. She’s one tough girl,” Michelle Mosier said.

First, she has autism. At 8, she overcame cancer, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Last spring, she suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was struck by a pickup truck near her home.



Her mother shared a picture that shows less than half of the medications Madalynn needs every day.

The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) has cared for Madalynn several times in the past five years. With the brain injury, doctors there recommended even more advanced care at the Kennedy Krieger Institute at Johns Hopkins. Her mother has been fighting for that ever since.

“Madalynn’s fought cancer, and then this brain injury, I had to step it up. I wasn’t taking no for an answer and had to stay persistent. It was a lot of work but it paid off so I am very excited,” said mom Michelle.

But before the program would accept Madalynn, she would have to re-learn how to walk following the brain injury. For that she went to Nexus Children’s Hospital in Houston.

This week, the family got word that she’s been accepted to an exclusive program with only 16 beds.

“She’s gonna have at least one-on-one, plus it’s a team support with me included, so the communication will be more available now,” her mother said.

Madalynn’s at home now getting physical therapy. Her mother hopes to get her to Johns Hopkins within two months, and then the treatment there is expected to last anywhere from three to six months.