CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Candidates for House of Delegates and Virginia Senate races looking to represent Chesapeake have been invited to a candidate forum on Monday night.

It’s being held at 5 p.m. at Chesapeake City Council Chambers. It’ll also be televised live on Chesapeake Television (Cox 48 or Verizon Fios 43), with a rebroadcast on demand after the event.

It’s sponsored by the Women’s Division of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce Chesapeake, and will include questions submitted by the public.

Candidates for the Chesapeake City Treasurer race have also been invited to participate.