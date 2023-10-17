CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to find out what sparked a fire at a business in the Cavalier Industrial Park.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, crews were called to 3737 Holland Blvd. for a fire at Harrison’s Automotive.

When they arrived on the scene, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. The owner of the business safely made it out before firefighters arrived on the scene.

Crews entered the building with multiple hoselines and the assistance of auto-aid from Portsmouth Fire & Rescue. They had the fire under control by 1:30 p.m.

The fire and smoke caused significant damage to the building; therefore, the business will be closed for an extended period while repairs are made.