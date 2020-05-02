Chesapeake Boy Scout Troop 6 holds virtual campout this weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Sponsored by Great Bridge Baptist Church, Boy Scout Troop 6 will be having a weekend virtual camp out.
During the campout, the boys meet on Zoom with the Senior Patrol Leaders who have created a list of activities that will earn them their points.
Camping starts Friday night into Saturday night, finishing on Sunday with a virtual worship service for the kids and their families held in their own backyard.
More Troop 6 and Great Bridge Baptist Church can be found online.
