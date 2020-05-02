Chesapeake Boy Scout Troop 6 holds virtual campout this weekend

FILE – This Feb. 4, 2013 file photo shows a close up of a Boy Scout uniform badge during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to establish the nation’s capital as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Boy Scouts of America for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse at the hands of scoutmasters and other scout leaders. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Sponsored by Great Bridge Baptist Church, Boy Scout Troop 6 will be having a weekend virtual camp out.

During the campout, the boys meet on Zoom with the Senior Patrol Leaders who have created a list of activities that will earn them their points.

Camping starts Friday night into Saturday night, finishing on Sunday with a virtual worship service for the kids and their families held in their own backyard.

More Troop 6 and Great Bridge Baptist Church can be found online.

