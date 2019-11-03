Chesapeake apartment catches fire due to unattended candle, firefighters say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man will return home Sunday morning after an unattended candle caused a fire in his bedroom.

Local firefighters say they arrived to the home, located in the 1000 block of Thrive Place, at 7:24 a.m for reports of smoke in the area.

According to a press release, first responders forced their way into the unoccupied home and found an active fire in the bedroom.

Firefighters say they also found a dog inside and were able to safely remove him.

The fire was out less than ten minutes later, officials say.

Capt. Steve Bradley with the Chesapeake Fire Department took time to remind us of candle safety in the same press release.

Use candle holders that are sturdy and won’t tip over.

Place candles on uncluttered surfaces.

Keep candles 12 inches away from anything that can burn.

Don’t burn a candle all the way down

ALWAYS extinguish candles before you leave the house or go to sleep

