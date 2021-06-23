Chesapeake and VB named to 2021 Best- Run Cities in America list

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake and Virginia Beach have both been named to the 2021 best-run cities in America list. The list compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities.

According to WalletHub, the results a city’s operating efficiency were determined by how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget.

Virginia Beach was ranked #10 overall in the U.S., as well as #2 in quality of city services and #32 in the total budget per capita rank.

Meanwhile, Chesapeake was ranked #19 overall in the U.S., as well as #17 in quality of city services and #34 in the total budget per capita rank.

New York, San Francisco and Washington D.C. rounded out the top 150.