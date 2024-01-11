SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Chemical producer Solenis is investing $193 million to expand its operations in Suffolk.

The Delaware-based company, which specializes in water treatment and and other cleaning chemicals, is building an 80,000-square-foot production facility, as well as a packaging facility, tank farm and a new rail spur that will accommodate production of polyvinylamine (PVAm) polymer products, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced.

“Solenis is a global leader in the specialty chemical industry with a 40-year history in the City of Suffolk, and this major investment and expansion demonstrates that manufacturing is thriving in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Youngkin said. “Hampton Roads has the skilled workforce, business climate, and logistics advantages, including our world-class port, to enable Solenis to add significant capacity to supply the international paper manufacturing market.”

The expansion is expected to create about 34 new jobs.

“This investment is part of our ongoing commitment to provide value for customers while helping them advance their sustainability initiatives,” said John Panichella, CEO of Solenis. “As demand rises for sustainable manufacturing operations, this new facility not only ensures we have capacity to supply the paper packaging market, it will also help us diversify into other applications that can drive additional growth.”

Youngkin approved a $275,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund for the project, his office says, and Solenis is also eligible for Port of Virginia tax credits and benefits from the Rail Industrial Access Program.