CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth native in making an impact in the lives of young girls in Hampton Roads.

After cheering overseas Jenae Gardner created ‘Glitter bows & pointed toes LLC.’ and IMPACT cheer and dance.

“We don’t just cheer, dance and tumble, we develop families and holistic athletes. That is my goal, is to really make an impact and not just a great cheerleader, great dancer or tumbler,” said Gardner.

For the last seven years, her girls have called her Coach Nae. When you walk into her studio at 3940 Airline Boulevard in Chesapeake. You will see ‘the wall’ of positive words like; impact, perseverance, inspire, and confidence. Her staff works to instill positive affirmations in the cheerleaders and dancers, through tutoring and mentoring.

“We are teaching them that they are amazing. That they are great and absolutely anything is possible!” Gardner said.

The team partnered with Portsmouth Parks and Recreation to reach even more girls in need of teambuilding skills or guidance.

“We don’t turn anyone away,” said Coach Nae. “It is our desire not just to impact the children but impact the families in our community!”

'Glitter bows & pointed toes LLC.' performing at the Chartway Arena during the Harlem Globetrotters game. (Credit: Jenae Gardner) Impact free cheer clinic (Credit: Jenae Gardner)

Earlier this month, over 200 girls signed up for the free cheer and dance clinic.

The teams also had the opportunity to perform for the first time in the Chartway Arena during the Harlem Globetrotters Game.

“The halftime show was absolutely amazing,” said Gardner. “Our girls did wonderful.”

Later this year, for the first time, Impact Cheer and Dance will offer a special needs team.

“It’s our unlimited team because I believe that they are limitless. Here is an opportunity that no matter what your children are dealing with they have a chance to participate on a team.”

During the month of April, the teams will go to all of the nearby cities to get more girls to register on the Impact tour takeover.