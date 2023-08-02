A valid U.S. passport is one document that will get U.S. citizens re-entry into the U.S. (File: Getty)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Charles City man was convicted on Aug. 1 by a federal jury for attempting to obtain a passport using false identifying information.

The 54-year-old man, O’Ryan Jones, was denied a passport under his own name, according to court documents. Jones then took his brother’s birth certificate and a driver’s license under his brother’s name, with Jones’ picture, in an attempt to get approved.

Jones was convicted of false statement in application for a passport and aggravated identity theft. He faces a minimum of two years and maximum of 12. He will face sentencing on Dec. 4.