Charges withdrawn against Portsmouth US Army recruiter charged with taking indecent liberties with child

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Charges have been withdrawn in the case of a Portsmouth U.S. Army recruiter charged with taking indecent liberties with a child under his supervision.

Tremaine Speller’s charges were nolle prosequi (withdrawn by the prosecution) in January. This means the charges could be brought up again at a later date.

Speller, who was 25 when he was arrested in January 2019, faced several charges including taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship. 

The child’s mother said the alleged assault happened at Woodrow Wilson High School, where Speller was assigned by the Army as a recruiter.

