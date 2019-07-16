Charges piling up against James City County man accused of sex trafficking

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Charges are piling up against 29-year-old Evan Cole.

A complaint filed in Williamsburg General District Court on Monday describes the trauma the James City County man is accused of inflicting on two women on July 5.

Officers were called to the Best Western on York Street that morning and found two women bruised and bleeding.

Both claim Cole gagged them so they couldn’t yell, and bound their hands and feet.

One claims she was knocked unconscious during the beating. The same woman claims Cole also tied fabric around her neck and choked her until she couldn’t breathe.

The women say he also robbed them of their cells phones and money.

In the complaint it indicates that Cole was posting ads online soliciting sex acts for the women in exchange for goods and money for the hotel

rooms.

Cole was on the run for a week after that, until two workers at this Travelodge in York County found him in an empty room on Thursday.

The workers say he forced them to the ground at gunpoint and ran to another room. Police arrested him there after a brief standoff.

Cole was arraigned Monday morning on 8 charges related to that incident in York County, including 2 counts of abduction and 6 gun related charges.

He is due back in court July 24.