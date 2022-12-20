NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — All charges were dismissed for a Newport News School Board member accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, a city council member.

Marvin Harris was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, but it was canceled. Police say Newport News City Council member Sharon Scott filed the charges in October.

Scott said she and Harris dated for a few years until 2014. She alleged Harris got into her home and used a knife to vandalize her walls, personal belongings, front door and car.

WAVY’s working to learn more about why the charges were dismissed. Check back for updates.