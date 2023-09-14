HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton pastor who was accused of pointing a gun at his own son and then hitting him in the head with it saw his charges set aside Wednesday morning in Juvenile and Domestic Relations court.

Pastor Joshua Nathaniel King of Zion Baptist Church was originally scheduled to have a preliminary hearing.

Dozens of jubilant supporters – including local clergy and church members – filled the stairs leading out of the court after the decision to nolle prosse the charges was announced.

Outside, they gathered to celebrate, at one point singing “What a might god we serve” together.

We’re still working to learn more about why the charges were set aside.

King was originally arrested in July following a heated exchange that turned physical with his 25-year-old son.