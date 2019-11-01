Chaney’s Champions: Family honors son with Teddy bear donations

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is armed with a new fluffy tool to help comfort kids in need.

On Friday, the non-profit Chaney’s Champions donated more than 100 Teddy bears for first responders to carry with them.

“We’re seeing a lot of bears,” said Krystal Corcoran.

The Corcoran family in York County is trying to stuff in as much love in this world as possible in the frame of a Teddy bear.

In 2016 the Corcorans started Chaney’s Champions, named after their first born son.

They raise money to buy the bears, which are then donated to law enforcement. More than 1,000 bears have been donated.

The latest haul went to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office to help deputies help children out on the street.

“They come in contact with children that are in distress or in need of comfort,” Krystal said.

Chaney was born the same year the non-profit was founded. His parents say he was special from the start.

“He had a very determined and had a very mature personality,” Jeff Corcoran added.

But only 10 weeks in, it was the Corcorans who found themselves needing comfort.

“My mom called me and said you need to meet me at the hospital, Chaney is not breathing,” Krystal said.

“You’re having the best two months of your entire life and it just abruptly changes in a phone call,” Jeff added.

Chaney passed away from SIDS.

“We went from having a child to not having a child in an instant,” Krystal said.

From the death of a son, the idea of the bears was born.

“It’s giving to children and it comforts us,” Krystal added. “It lets us talk about Chaney.”

So the Corconans continue to donate bears, because they believe that’s what Chaney would want.

“It’s small, but it’s those small things in that time of trauma that really have a huge impact,” Jeff said.