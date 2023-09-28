NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Champions!
The Norfolk Tides are International League champions after defeating the Durham Bulls 7-0 in the decisive Game 3 at Harbor Park. For the Tides, it’s their first league championship since 1985.
The final out came after Nick Vespi struck out the Bulls’ Evan Edwards to end the game.
The Tides will play the Oklahoma City Dodgers Saturday in Las Vegas for the Triple-A championship. The Dodgers clinched the Pacific Coast League championship after sweeping the Round Rock Express in two games.
Coby Mayo powered the Tides in a 4-for-4 performance with four RBI, including a two-run homer.
Young phenom Jackson Holliday, recently called up to Norfolk from Double-A Bowie, hit a homer, while Joey Ortiz and Lewin Díaz also drove in runs.
Ortiz also had a web gem at second base to save a run.
Cade Povich, Kyle Dowdy, Wandisson Charles and Nick Vespi combined to shut out the Bulls while allowing just three hits. Durham did not get a hit after the fourth inning.