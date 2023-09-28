NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Champions!

The Norfolk Tides are International League champions after defeating the Durham Bulls 7-0 in the decisive Game 3 at Harbor Park. For the Tides, it’s their first league championship since 1985.

FINAL | Norfolk 7, Durham 0



YOUR NORFOLK TIDES ARE INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! For the sixth time in franchise history and the first time since 1985, the Tides have won the Governors' Cup!🏆🏆🏆#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/ZDseSoqXku — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) September 29, 2023

The final out came after Nick Vespi struck out the Bulls’ Evan Edwards to end the game.

The Tides will play the Oklahoma City Dodgers Saturday in Las Vegas for the Triple-A championship. The Dodgers clinched the Pacific Coast League championship after sweeping the Round Rock Express in two games.

Coby Mayo powered the Tides in a 4-for-4 performance with four RBI, including a two-run homer.

HAVE A DAY COBY MAYO!@cobymayox picks up his fourth knock of the night with a two-run blast and the Tides now lead by seven!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/4gjZHzWKrS — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) September 29, 2023

Young phenom Jackson Holliday, recently called up to Norfolk from Double-A Bowie, hit a homer, while Joey Ortiz and Lewin Díaz also drove in runs.

JACKSON GOES DEEP!@J_Holliday7 extends the Norfolk lead to five in the eighth with his first postseason bomb!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/x4K7kPFgtc — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) September 29, 2023

Ortiz also had a web gem at second base to save a run.

UNREAL PLAY BY JOEY ORTIZ!!!!!



The Jo Show makes a tremendous diving play to save a run! Get this dude a Gold Glove!



7th-inning stretch, Tides lead 4-0.#RisingTide #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/QPjR0N3fbl — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) September 29, 2023

Cade Povich, Kyle Dowdy, Wandisson Charles and Nick Vespi combined to shut out the Bulls while allowing just three hits. Durham did not get a hit after the fourth inning.