VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s the fourth night of Hanukkah and the faithful gathered around a 30-foot menorah at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

After the start of the Israel-Hamas War on Oct. 7, it has been a difficult time for the Jewish community.

It was a rainy night at Mount Trashmore for the lighting of the menorah, but there was joy, dancing, food and laughter in the parking lot. About 150 people gathered to celebrate the lighting of the menorah for its fourth day burning.

“Even the first night the oil did not burn out all the way, so they had enough, and it would last eight days … that’s why we have 8 candles,” Rabbi Aron Margolin from Chabad of Tidewater told 10 On Your Side.

The menorah is a celebration of light.

“With broom sticks and bat, you can’t chase away darkness, but with one light you can,” Margolin said.

Margolin said he just returned from Israel where he visited army bases and brought gifts, prayers, songs and food. He also heard the sounds of war that started Oct. 7.

“I heard destruction and heard booms, lots of them, booms, and soldiers coming in and out carrying serious weapons,” Margolin told us.

Some of the effects of the war could be felt at the celebration back in Virginia Beach. Rashi Brashevitzky was concerned because some don’t want to draw attention putting a menorah in a yard or window.

“They have friends, they are not going to put menorahs in the window, and I said, ‘Not me,'” Brashevitzky said. “Now, more than ever, this is the time when the whole world is watching and looking to say, ‘Hey, we are proud of who we are.’”

Then at dark the rabbis, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R) Virginia Beach and Virgina Beach Councilman, Joash Schulman were lifted to light the menorah. It was windy, and it took time because the lighter wasn’t strong enough in the wind. They regrouped, got a new lighter and then Kiggans lit the server candle.

“There you go — now that is a Congresswoman we can count on,” Brashevitzky said. “She did not give up.”

They also lit the first four candles of the menorah with four more to be lit over the next four days.

“Hanukkah shares the message of freedom, freedom of religion, freedom form oppression, freedom to live our lives in unity, warmth, and light to all,” Levi said. “Hanukkah lights start in our homes, with our families to bring the light, and the warmth of the menorah, and the story of the menorah.”