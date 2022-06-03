VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A cement truck overturned Friday afternoon near Regent University.

The call came in at 12:50 p.m. and the crash is on eastbound Indian River Road between the I-64 off ramp and entrance to Regent. The cement truck was the only vehicle involved and spilled some cement, police say.

Police say Indian River is closed between Reon Drive and Centerville Turnpike, and the I-64 off ramp (286B East) is also closed. It’s unclear when they will reopen.

The driver reported minor injuries. Check back for updates.