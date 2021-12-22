Celebration of life for Newport News teen fatally shot after basketball game being held Wednesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Justice Dunham, the 17-year-old Woodside High School student and football player fatally shot last week after a Menchville High basketball game, will be laid to rest on Wednesday following a celebration of life in Hampton.

The service is being held from noon to 1 p.m. at Liberty Live Church at 1021 Big Bethel Road, after a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon.

He will be laid to rest immediately after the service at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home & Memorial Park at 2551 North Armistead Avenue in Hampton.

Dunham was shot and killed Dec. 14 in the parking lot of Menchville High after an altercation, police said. 18-year-old Demari Batten was taken into police custody at the scene and charged with second-degree murder.

More than 200 people attended a vigil for Justice last Thursday, and Dunham’s father pleaded with local students to put aside disagreements and walk away from fights, and that asked people to donate money to the Peninsula Boys and Girls Club in his son’s memory.

Following an impassioned speech by Dunham’s father…in which he told students to “choose a new path” and walk away from all fights…a man leads those gathered in Amazing Grace @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/VffBpRjM4u — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) December 16, 2021

Batten remains in jail without bond and his preliminary hearing is set for January 20.