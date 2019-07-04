Celebrating Independence Day across the region

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Citizens from Hampton Roads and the Peninsula, to the Eastern Shore and northeast North Carolina celebrated the nation’s birthday on Thursday, Independence Day.

In Portsmouth, the day began with the Patriotic Salute, featuring a community parade and flag-raising ceremony in the historic Cradock neighborhood.

The event celebrated the national holiday, but also honored service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“I have known several fellow service members who, on several different deployments, did not come back. I know some who are here today, but pieces of them are not. Pieces of them mentally are not because of the sacrifices they made,” VFW District 2 Commander James Evans said.

Over on the Peninsula, the “Fourth at the Fort” festivities in Hampton kicked off with annual flag ceremony at Fort Monroe.

Celebrations will continue throughout the day and into the evening, capping off with several fireworks displays.

Click here for a full list of events for the holiday, including the various fireworks shows.