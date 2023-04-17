HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Earth Day this weekend! Earth Day is on Saturday, April 22. Locally, cities and organizations are hosting events in-person and online. This year’s theme is “Invest In Our Planet.”

Virginia

Virginia State Parks created a list of Earth Day events happening in parks around the state.

Hampton Roads Transit is offering free rides on Friday, April 21 for Earth Day. All bus, light rail, ferry and paratransit services will have free fare. HRT will also host a community clean-up event on April 21. More information can be found at www.gohrt.com/earthday. The city of Suffolk is also celebrating with a fare-free day, see more information below.

James City County

The Third Annual Earth/Arbor Day Plant-A-Tree Ceremony by James City County will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22. According to the event, this year, the County Commission, the Williamsburg Botanical Garden and Freedom Park Arboretum will plant a Hackberry tree. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Newport News

The Virginia Living Museum is celebrating Earth Day all week long. The museum says, “Join us as we celebrate the Earth and learn about ways you can invest in our planet to create a brighter future!” Activities include live animal programs, behind the scenes tours, and opportunities to learn about being eco-friendly.

The Spring Native Plant Sale will be open to the public on April 22-23 and next weekend, on April 29-30 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A members-only preview will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Admission to the sale is free and will be held no matter the weather in the museum’s Conservation Garden.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, the Virginia Living Museum has a full schedule of activities to celebrate. The Plant Sale and Give Away to Give Back events will run all day. Other events include, the Public Animal Program, Aquarium Feeding and Cosmic Colors. At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. enjoy a chat with local author, Dave Bowles, to hear about the book, Mato’s Journey. See the entire schedule, event information, and purchase tickets on the Virginia Living Museum website.

Norfolk

Celebrate Trails Day

Celebrate Trails Day with the Elizabeth River Trail on Saturday, April 22. Falling on the same day as Earth Day this year, take the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors right on the Elizabeth River. Check out the trail from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sign up here.

Nauticus: Earth Day Celebration

All day Saturday, April 22, celebrate at the Nauticus! From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. enjoy unique Earth Day events and learn about our area and being green. Museum admission is required for the event. Events include:

Recycling Sort Learn what makes an item trash or a recyclable treasure with a Garbage Sorting Game.

Green Jobs Spinner Learn about different jobs in the “green sector” and their importance to Earth.

Habitat on the Hull Learn about the Eastern Oyster and other animals and plants that call our area home.

We want You … to be a Planet Hero! Enjoy this chat with a museum educator or volunteer about helping protect the planet and being a Planet Hero!



Online Spring Plant Sale

The Norfolk Botanical Garden is hosting an Online Spring Plant Sale. This year’s theme is “Plant A Better World.” Plants include, perennial, annuals, shrubs, and more. View the entire list here. Beginning on Friday, April 21, members can begin shopping. Members also receive a 10% discount on all purchases. Non-members can purchase plants from Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, April 23. Click here to purchase plants and find more information.

Suffolk

Fare-Free Day

Celebrate Earth Day with Fare-Free Day on Friday, April 21. The City of Suffolk says the day “is intended to encourage people who do not use public transit to consider it as a means of commuting.” Paratransit services will also be free. For more information, visit suffolktransit.org.

The Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival

The Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, April 22 at the Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church, 3488 Godwin Blvd. It is being hosted in collaboration between Keep Suffolk Beautiful and Suffolk Art League. According to the festival website, the “purpose is to bring together artists, musicians and gardening professional to celebrate the best that our region offers.”

The Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival. Courtesy of The City of Suffolk/ Daniel McDonald.

The outdoor festival will have live music, plant sales, food trucks and more than 70 vendors present. Guests include local authors, animal rescue groups, environmental outreach organizations and more. Children can enjoy face painting and other family-friendly activities. Organic Roots will host a free, one-hour yoga session at 11 a.m. Just bring a mat or towel. Admission is free.

Virginia Beach

Something In The Water: Community Earth Day

Join YELLOW, ViBe Creative District, and more for Community Earth Day. On Saturday, April 22 head to the ViBe Creative District for a Neighborhood and Beach Clean-Up. If you are interested in helping with the clean-up, sign-up here.

At Old Beach Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. visit Drishti Compost to learn about composting. You can also join OnieTonie Designs on 10th Street and Pacific Avenue for “mural making magic.”

Earth Day Experience and Celebration

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 visit Mount Trashmore Park Special Event Area for an Earth Day Experience and Celebration. The day include educational talks, exhibits, vendors, food trucks, and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Educational Talks:

“Let’s Talk Trash” by Helen Kuhns

“Student Impact on the Community” by Chris Freeman

“You, Me, & the Bees” by Frank Walker

“Solar 101” by Benjamin Hoyne

Earth Day Recycling Zone

Continuing Earth Day work next week, on Saturday, April 29, visit Larkspur Middle School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a recycle zone for Virginia Beach residents. Please note: electronics are not accepted at the recycling zone. Find out more information, and see the list of acceptable items here.

Williamsburg

Celebrate Earth Day at York River State Park, located at 9801 York River Park Road. Learn about oysters, and the brackish water ecosystem. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the event link.

North Carolina

Outer Banks

On Earth Day, April 22, enjoy the launch of the Artist in Community Program. Visit the grounds of Bodie Lighthouse for the event hosted by Outer Banks Forever, Dare Arts, and the Outer Banks Group of the National Park Service. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy artist demonstrations, art discussions, and more. This event is free and open to the public.